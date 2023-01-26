If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Activision details improvements for Call of Duty's awful user interface coming with Season 2

Eyes on.

Call of Duty menu screen
Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 launched with a user interface that was widely panned by players. With the launch of Season 2 on 15th February, Activision hopes that sentiment will change.

The interface used to navigate between Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 and DMZ is a tile interface some have compared to Netflix or Hulu.

Perhaps worse than that is the in-game menu system, which makes it difficult to work out where you are or where you're meant to go to get to what you want.

Our Ian Higton gives Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode a whirl.

In a blog post, the company outlined planned changes to the game's UI "to improve overall flow of in-game menus".

Digging into the detail, Activision said Call of Duty's heavily-criticised camo menu will be improved, as will the gunsmith.

Here's the list of changes:

  • Improved navigation and organisation of camo menu
  • More polished social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting
  • New "My Bundles" screen
  • Quick equip items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store
  • Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith
  • Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith
  • And many more bug fixes

Activision pointed out it recently added a fix that restored instance speed of recent players in-menu, and status refresh of friends.

Fingers crossed Call of Duty's UI will come out of Season 2 looking and feeling a lot better.

