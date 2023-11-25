A 1TB Micro SD card for Nintendo Switch is under $100 this Black Friday

With Black Friday 2023 weekend in full swing, there are still plenty of gaming deals and more to pick.

One that'll be appealing to many of our US readers especially those who are avid fans of the Nintendo Switch, is this 33 per cent discount on a Legend of Zelda themed 1TB Micro SD card, now just $99.99 at Amazon. This particular memory card is also the official licensed microSD card for Nintendo Switch Systems, offering fast read and write speeds of up to 90MB/s and 100MB/s respectively.

For UK readers, there's a similar deal on the Legend of Zelda 1TB SD card - up for £104.99, a 34 per cent discount - but they also have a non-themed 1TB SD card for £84.99, both from Amazon too.

For anyone who's been playing the Switch for a while, or who just has a large library of games, it's not surprising if you've found yourself running out of space more and more over time, and this 1TB SD card is the perfect solution to that problem.

With so much additional storage space loaded onto this card, you'll be able to jump into many more games without the need to worry about how much space you've got left - perhaps ever again. If not, at least for a long time. Depending on the next Switch's compatibility too, it's possible you'll have some future use for it too, though we've yet to have any official details about the next Nintendo platform, so we'll have to wait on that one.

