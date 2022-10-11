2K confirms some personal data obtained in recent data breach

Following a data breach last month, 2K has now confirmed that some personal data has been recorded.

Hackers were able to gain access to the company's support desk, impersonating official communication.

The publisher is now emailing those affected, confirming that some personal data was recorded but there's "no indication" that financial information has been compromised.

"The unauthorised third-party accessed and copied some personal data that was recorded about you when you contacted us for support, including your email address, helpdesk ID number, gamertag, and console details," reads the email, as reported by VGC.

"There is no indication that any of your financial information or password(s) held on our systems were compromised."

It continues: "However, out of an abundance of caution, we encourage all of our players to secure their accounts by resetting passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication if they have not already done so."

2K advises anyone who clicked the malicious link sent to players to restart their computer and use cybersecurity best practices to reset passwords, use MFA and updated anti-virus software.

2K's support portal went offline following the incident to investigate. It is now back online and safe to interact with, it says.