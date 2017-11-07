Here's the list of Xbox One X improvements for Rise of Tomb Raider

Xbox One X enhancements for Rise of the Tomb Raider are now available, and players who have already purchased the game for Xbox One can now download the new technical features on Xbox One X for free.

The Xbox One X enhancements add enhanced HDR/4K visuals, Dolby Atmos audio, improved game performance.

The full list of improvements are as follows:

Xbox One X players can choose from one of three visual modes:

Native 4K (full 3840 by 2160) for the highest fidelity resolution.

Enriched visuals for stunning graphic upgrades.

High frame rate for the smoothest possible gameplay.

New Xbox One X tech enhancements for Rise of the Tomb Raider include:

HDR display support for more vibrant and accurate colour representation.

Spatial audio support, including Dolby Atmos, for true 3D audio.

Enhanced texture resolution for Lara Croft, NPCs, and environments for even more immersive and realistic details.

Additional visual enhancements include:

Improved volumetric lights.

Improved reflections.

Enhanced foliage.

Upgraded polygonal detail.

Improved anti-aliasing.

Amplified texture filtering.

Those who own the current season pass, and an Xbox One X, will also receive all of the new content featured in Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. This edition includes the Blood Ties single player content, co-op play for endurance mode, the extreme survivor difficulty setting for the main campaign, the 20 Year celebration outfit and gun, and five classic Lara skins.

In addition to this, players will receive all DLC for Rise of the Tomb Raider including Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, endurance mode, Cold Darkness Awakened, 12 outfits, seven weapons, and 35 expedition cards.

Digital Foundry has already tested Rise of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One X and found the title to be "one of the Xbox One X enhanced titles to look out for, and its impressive HDR output is the icing on the cake". It seems the Xbox One X version surpasses the PS4 Pro, but still lacks visually compared to the PC version.

You can learn how to transfer games and system data from the Xbox One to the Xbox One X here.