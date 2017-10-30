It took Nintendo Switch just six months to hit half the Wii U's lifetime sales

Nintendo has raised its Switch hardware sales forecast and now expects to shift 14m consoles before the end of the financial year.

The company's previous estimate was 10m.

Nintendo Switch has, in six months, clocked up half of the Wii U's lifetime sales.

The Switch has now sold 7.63m units. Wii U finished up on 13.56m units after five years.

More than 27.48m Switch games have now been sold. Impressively, Splatoon 2 sold 3.61m units since its launch in late July until the end of September.

Launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold 4.7m units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is close behind on 4.42m copies.

1-2 Switch is on 1.37m copies sold - just slightly more than ARMS, on 1.35m.

The latest financial quarter saw 5.1m amiibo figures sold, alongside 2.8m amiibo cards.

Nintendo recorded sales of 374bn yen (£2.5bn) in the last quarter, an increase of 173 per cent on the same period last year. Profit was 51bn yen (£334m).