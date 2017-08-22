This is when you can play The Crew 2

The Crew 2, Ubisoft and Ivory Tower's open world online racing game, has been granted a final release date, with PS4, Xbox One and PC versions all coming on March 16th next year.

The original came out towards the tail-end of 2014, and despite a sometimes bumpy ride there was much to love in its ambitious paean to the great American road trip. Over the past few years it's benefited from some love and attention, too, with an expansion coming out in 2015.

The sequel looks even crazier than the original, folding in planes and boats into its open world. Quite how it's going to all hang together I'm not entirely sure, but I'm looking forward to finding out.