Conan Exiles' free expansion is The Frozen North, developer Funcom revealed today.

The Frozen North, due out on 16th August alongside the Xbox One version of the game, brings Conan Exiles out of the desert and into the snowy north, introducing a new climate and weather system that requires players to dress accordingly or die. Funcom said to expect 70 per cent more landmass.

Elsewhere, the expansion adds fish traps, beekeeping and cooking. Brewing, a new crafting system, lets you make alcohol, which helps keep you warm in the cold. There's a new religion, too, which lets you summon the avatar of Ymir, the Lord of Storm and War. The video, below goes into more detail.

Conan Exiles has been in Early Access for six months now. It launches proper on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One during the first quarter of 2018.