Splatoon 2 gets its first patch, fixes ticket exploit

Inked out.

By Martin Robinson Published

Nintendo has just released the first major patch for Splatoon 2, and it fixes a recently revealed exploit that allowed players to farm EXP boosting tickets.

That's not the only change, mind, with version 1.1.2 also coming with a couple of bug fixes as well as some buffs and debuffs for weapons. More specifically, the number of points needed to max out the specials gauge has been changed for a handful of weapons, and Nintendo was even kind enough to provide a table going into what values have been altered. And hey, here it is!

WeaponBefore ⇒ After
Splat Dualies180⇒170
Hero Dualie Replicas180⇒170
Enperry Splat Dualies180⇒170
Tentatek Splattershot190⇒210
N-ZAP '85180⇒200
.96 Gal180⇒210
Slosher180⇒190
Hero Slosher Replica180⇒190
Tri-Slosher180⇒210
Mini Splatling180⇒190

Splatoon 2 came out last Friday, and it is pretty much just the greatest thing. Not that I can get the heathens at Eurogamer to stop fawning over Destiny so they can come and join me. Their loss!

