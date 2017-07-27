Splatoon 2 gets its first patch, fixes ticket exploit

Nintendo has just released the first major patch for Splatoon 2, and it fixes a recently revealed exploit that allowed players to farm EXP boosting tickets.

That's not the only change, mind, with version 1.1.2 also coming with a couple of bug fixes as well as some buffs and debuffs for weapons. More specifically, the number of points needed to max out the specials gauge has been changed for a handful of weapons, and Nintendo was even kind enough to provide a table going into what values have been altered. And hey, here it is!

Weapon Before ⇒ After Splat Dualies 180⇒170 Hero Dualie Replicas 180⇒170 Enperry Splat Dualies 180⇒170 Tentatek Splattershot 190⇒210 N-ZAP '85 180⇒200 .96 Gal 180⇒210 Slosher 180⇒190 Hero Slosher Replica 180⇒190 Tri-Slosher 180⇒210 Mini Splatling 180⇒190

Splatoon 2 came out last Friday, and it is pretty much just the greatest thing. Not that I can get the heathens at Eurogamer to stop fawning over Destiny so they can come and join me. Their loss!