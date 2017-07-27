Splatoon 2 gets its first patch, fixes ticket exploit

Nintendo has just released the first major patch for Splatoon 2, and it fixes a recently revealed exploit that allowed players to farm EXP boosting tickets.
That's not the only change, mind, with version 1.1.2 also coming with a couple of bug fixes as well as some buffs and debuffs for weapons. More specifically, the number of points needed to max out the specials gauge has been changed for a handful of weapons, and Nintendo was even kind enough to provide a table going into what values have been altered. And hey, here it is!
|Weapon
|Before ⇒ After
|Splat Dualies
|180⇒170
|Hero Dualie Replicas
|180⇒170
|Enperry Splat Dualies
|180⇒170
|Tentatek Splattershot
|190⇒210
|N-ZAP '85
|180⇒200
|.96 Gal
|180⇒210
|Slosher
|180⇒190
|Hero Slosher Replica
|180⇒190
|Tri-Slosher
|180⇒210
|Mini Splatling
|180⇒190
Splatoon 2 came out last Friday, and it is pretty much just the greatest thing. Not that I can get the heathens at Eurogamer to stop fawning over Destiny so they can come and join me. Their loss!
