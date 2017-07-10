Jelly Deals: Monster Hunter Stories amiibo figures down to £7.91 / $9.99 today only

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

A number of years ago, Nintendo took a bit of a risk when it decided to venture into the unsteady territory of the toys-to-life genre. Over time, however, while sales of Skylanders games plummet and Disney Infinity was straight-up cancelled, amiibo seem to be just as desirable today as they were when they were first unleashed.

If you count yourself among the many amiibo collectors out there, you may have already spotted that right now, there are a few figures that are unavailable outside of Japan. Three of these - a set of figures based on characters and beasts from Monster Hunter Stories - are discounted pretty heavily for one day only at Play-Asia.

For the better part of the next 24 hours (at the time of writing), you can pick up three of these currently-Japan-exclusive figures for only £7.91 / $9.99 each. Sure, you'll have to pay for shipping on top of that, but depending on your location and shipping service choices, it doesn't necessarily add too much on top.

Specifically, the three figures on offer today are the following:

This offer is due to finish at some point tomorrow or when stock completely sells out, whichever comes first. Anybody tempted?