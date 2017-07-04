Eurogamer.net
  • Switch

Splatoon 2 neon green and pink Joy-Con release date moved forward

Paint the town red.

By Tom Phillips Published

Back in May, Nintendo UK listed the neon pink and green Joy-Con, themed especially for Splatoon 2, for launch in autumn.

Splatoon 2 launches in the UK on 21st July - so it would have been a long wait for the game's tie-in controllers.

Now, Nintendo UK has updated its release schedule: the special Splatoon 2 Joy-Con arrive on 28th July, the week after the game they're supporting.

These Joy-Con are exactly the same as other versions (hopefully with fixed connectivity issues) and are priced the same, too: £70.

Other accessories due to launch on 21st July include a Splatoon 2 Pro Controller and carry case.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (15)

Create an account

OR