Splatoon 2 neon green and pink Joy-Con release date moved forward

Back in May, Nintendo UK listed the neon pink and green Joy-Con, themed especially for Splatoon 2, for launch in autumn.

Splatoon 2 launches in the UK on 21st July - so it would have been a long wait for the game's tie-in controllers.

Now, Nintendo UK has updated its release schedule: the special Splatoon 2 Joy-Con arrive on 28th July, the week after the game they're supporting.

The Neon Green/Neon Pink Joy-Con Pair hit store shelves on July 28th! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/gxU9M9NiLv — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 3, 2017

These Joy-Con are exactly the same as other versions (hopefully with fixed connectivity issues) and are priced the same, too: £70.

Other accessories due to launch on 21st July include a Splatoon 2 Pro Controller and carry case.