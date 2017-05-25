Titanfall 2's latest DLC is out next week, adds new Titan

Titanfall 2's latest batch of DLC, Monarch's Reign, will launch on 30th May for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The biggest addition to the game is the all new Titan, the Monarch. This mid-range Vanguard-class Titan comes equipped with an Upgrade Core that allows it to gain new abilities by staying alive long enough. Players can even customise this upgrade tree.

Other new additions include a remastered map from the first Titanfall, Relic, along with an updated version of the Crashsite stage that features new ziplines and wall-running opportunities.

As with all Titanfall 2 DLC, the maps, modes and Titans are all free, but the cosmetic stuff costs money. To that end Monarch's Reign adds two new Prime Titans (i.e. Titans with new skins and execution animations): the Ronin Prime and Tone Prime. There's also new nose art, camos, and callsigns available for purchase.

Titanfall 2 nearly won Eurogamer's Game of the Year for 2016, but it ended up coming in second after Overwatch. That's still mighty impressive though!