You can get a WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD for as little as £112 but they're selling fast

An in-app eBay discount code has brought the price of the WD_Black SN850x 2TB SSD down to just £112, which is now the cheapest you can get this SSD.

To get the full 20 per cent discount, you have to buy the product on the eBay app, which should open straight away if you click the link above on your phone, then enter the code "APP20" at checkout. The code won't work if you use it on a web browser.

If you don't have the eBay app, you can still buy this SSD with a discount, though it will take just 15 per cent off instead. When you're at checkout use the code "DEALS15" to take £21.00 and get the SN850X for £119, which is still a good price for a 2TB NVMe SSD with these speeds.

The WD_Black SN850X is one of the best SSDs for PC gaming you can get at the moment, thanks to its impressive sequential speeds of up to for reads and 7,300 MB/s 7,000MB/s for writes, as well as an impressive random performance of up to 1.2M IOPS reads and up to 1.1M IOPS writes.

This version of the SN850X doesn't come with a heatsink, but if you install one yourself you've got one of the best SSDs for the PS5 too, and that extra 2TB of storage will afford you a lot of games that you can download and keep ready-to-play for a long time.

At the time of writing eBuyer only has around 10 of these SSDs remaining, so grab one while you can. If you missed out, we have a new hub up on Digital Foundry with the best gaming SSD deals to help you find some speedy story for less.

