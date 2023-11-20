If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Wireless controllers are under £40 on Amazon for Black Friday

Save over £15 on the best controller for Xbox and PC.

Mark Harrison
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

The week of Black Friday has begun and online retail giant Amazon is cutting prices on some of the best gaming accessories.

If you're an Xbox or PC gamer looking for a new controller, or spare one to play with friends, then the Xbox Wireless Controllers have gone on sale at Amazon, dropping to under £40 for the first time since last year:

Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White - £39 at Amazon UK (was £55)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - £39 at Amazon UK (was £55)

If you want to have a more colourful Xbox controller, you can spend an extra quid to get one of these for £40:

In the US, Xbox Wireless Controllers are also on sale, with different colourways available for $45, reduced from $65.

The Xbox Wireless Controller features that timeless Xbox design, responsive triggers and tactile buttons and offers wired, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity all for a reasonable price. It's long been Digital Foundry's recommendation for the best controller for PC gaming.

