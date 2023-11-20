Xbox Wireless controllers are under £40 on Amazon for Black Friday

The week of Black Friday has begun and online retail giant Amazon is cutting prices on some of the best gaming accessories.

If you're an Xbox or PC gamer looking for a new controller, or spare one to play with friends, then the Xbox Wireless Controllers have gone on sale at Amazon, dropping to under £40 for the first time since last year:

If you want to have a more colourful Xbox controller, you can spend an extra quid to get one of these for £40:

In the US, Xbox Wireless Controllers are also on sale, with different colourways available for $45, reduced from $65.

The Xbox Wireless Controller features that timeless Xbox design, responsive triggers and tactile buttons and offers wired, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity all for a reasonable price. It's long been Digital Foundry's recommendation for the best controller for PC gaming.

You can find more of the best Xbox deals this Black Friday in our best Black Friday Xbox deals page, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account as we post the best deals of the day.