If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks now offers free trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Very ap-peel-ing.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can now get three months worth of free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music through the service's Perks program.

Users who wish to make the most of this offer can claim the perk any time between now and 31st March. This can be done via Xbox consoles or the Xbox app on Windows.

Microsoft states once users claim this perk, they will be taken to the "respective Apple TV+ or Apple Music site to activate their subscription", and then they're away.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

"We are excited to provide these trials as Perks so that our members can spend the holidays listening to their favourite music and streaming their favourite Apple Original series," Microsoft writes.

These series include the likes of Ted Lasso, Severance and For All Mankind (pictured in the header), to name but a few.

Meanwhile, from this Friday, you will be able to warm your cockles with the upcoming Christmas film Spirited, which stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. This twist on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol sees the story told from the ghosts' perspectives. You can see a trailer for it below.

"Imagine Charles Dickens' heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve - but funnier."

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch