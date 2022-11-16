Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks now offers free trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can now get three months worth of free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music through the service's Perks program.

Users who wish to make the most of this offer can claim the perk any time between now and 31st March. This can be done via Xbox consoles or the Xbox app on Windows.

Microsoft states once users claim this perk, they will be taken to the "respective Apple TV+ or Apple Music site to activate their subscription", and then they're away.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

"We are excited to provide these trials as Perks so that our members can spend the holidays listening to their favourite music and streaming their favourite Apple Original series," Microsoft writes.

These series include the likes of Ted Lasso, Severance and For All Mankind (pictured in the header), to name but a few.

Meanwhile, from this Friday, you will be able to warm your cockles with the upcoming Christmas film Spirited, which stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. This twist on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol sees the story told from the ghosts' perspectives. You can see a trailer for it below.