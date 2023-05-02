Xbox dashboard redesign lets you see more of your background

Microsoft has begun rolling out its latest dashboard update, this time with a redesigned home screen that gives your background far more room to breathe.

The update is available already to Xbox owners in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead test rings, and will filter out to everyone else in the coming days.

I have the new version myself, and it's a real upgrade. Not only is there more room to see your background, the number of game and app tiles immediately available has also been increased.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

Scrolling across the list of tiles will make the one you've selected larger (as Ori is in the image at the top of the page). A central upper navigation has also been added, allowing easy access in just a few taps to the Xbox's game library, store, Game Pass hub, search functionality and settings app.

This redesign was created following feedback from fans over previous tweaks to the Xbox dashboard that didn't go down as well.

"We heard you tell us that the changes to the top of Home felt crowded and didn't leave enough space for you to enjoy your background," Xbox's Ivy Krislov wrote in a new blog post, introducing the changes.

"So, we designed hundreds of options, then refined with prototypes and finally user-tested in our Research labs until we found one we hope you'll love. It balances the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community. We are excited to hear what you think!"

This update also adds functionality to the "My games & apps" tile, which will let you know when "there's something new or needs your attention", for example if a game on your wishlist is on sale.

I had a play around with it all last night (while finally finishing off Resident Evil 4 Remake, what a game!) and thought it was a great improvement. If you have it already, what do you think?