Xbox adds new gamerpic, profile themes and avatar items for Disability Pride month

A series of new avatar items, gamerpics and profile themes have been added to Xbox as part of Microsoft's Disability Pride month celebrations.

Watch on YouTube Sign language support comes to Forza Horizon 5.

The avatar items, which you can get your hands on here, include t-shirts, vests, hoodies and caps (see a selection below).

Each of these items is embossed with one of a variety of designs such as guide dogs, prosthetic legs, and wheelchairs, among others.

New avatar items for Disabiltity Pride Month (via Microsoft).

Meanwhile, the new gamerpics and profile themes (see image below) can be found on Xbox consoles and through the PC app.

New gamerpics and profile theme for Disabilty Pride Month (via Microsoft).

"Disability Pride is about acknowledging our own unique experiences with disability as a natural and beautiful aspect of human diversity. This includes all disabilities - both seen and unseen," said Kaitlyn Jones, accessibility program manager and Microsoft gaming and disability community member.

"This is an opportunity for Xbox to celebrate the more than 400 million video game players with disabilities around the world, as we aim to create a space where people with disabilities don't feel the need to mask or cover their disabilities but find connection among an inclusive gaming community that celebrates us as we are."

Meanwhile, in May, Xbox debuted a new Twitch channel dedicated to sign language broadcasts. This new channel was launched in partnership with Sorenson (a communications company with the largest global interpreter base).

This followed on from the introduction of sign language support in Forza Horizon 5 - both American and British.