Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory available on Steam 19 years after original release

Online multiplayer shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory is now available on Steam.

Released in 2003, the game was the first from Splash Damage, which has since worked on the Gears of War and Halo franchises.

Set during the second world war, the game has up to 32 players in teams of Americans and Germans battling out to complete objectives across maps partially based on real locations and events.

Though it's been available for free for some time on PC, it's now been added to Steam along with a number of Elder Scrolls games.

The Elder Scrolls Arena and its sequel Daggerfall (along with Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory) are available on Steam for free.

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire are also now available on Steam, both for less than a fiver each.

The news comes as Bethesda has closed its proprietary games launcher and is instead adding its games to Steam.

The Bethesda Launcher will close on 11th May. From today, players can migrate their games and wallet funds to Steam - check out this Bethesda FAQ for details.