Wizards of the Coast apologises for "offensive" "racial stereotypes" in Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast has apologised for a Dungeons & Dragons update that included "offensive material" and racial stereotypes about a race called Hadozee.

The company said it had "failed you, our players and our fans", would remove the offensive material "effective immediately", and stated that it was "truly sorry".

"We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content. We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry," the company said in a statement.

"The campaign includes a people called Hadozee which first appeared in 1982. Regrettably, not all portions of the content relating to the Hadozee were properly vetted before appearing in our most recent release. As we continue to learn and grow through every situation, we recognise that to live our values, we have to do better."

The statement adds that "throughout the 50-year history of Dungeons & Dragons, some of the characters in the game have been monstrous and evil, using descriptions that are painfully reminiscent of how real-world groups have been and continue to be denigrated". Consequently, it says it "understands the urgency of changing how we work to better ensure a more inclusive game".

"Effective immediately, we will remove the offensive content about Hadozee in our digital versions – and these will no longer be included in future reprints of the book," the statement continues. "Our priority is to make things right when we make mistakes. In addition, we’ve initiated a thorough internal review of the situation and will take the necessary actions as a result of that review."

The apology ends with thanks to the D&D community, and a promise that it is "committed to making D&D as welcome and inclusive as possible".

"We are eternally grateful for the ongoing dialog with the D&D community, and we look forward to introducing new, engaging and inclusive content to D&D for generations to come. D&D teaches that diversity is strength, for only a diverse group of adventurers can overcome the many challenges a D&D story presents. In that spirit, we are committed to making D&D as welcome and inclusive as possible. This part of our work will never end".

