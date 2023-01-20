Wizards of the Coast apologises for Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License fiasco
"We are sorry. We got it wrong."
Wizards of the Coast has apologised for its handling of its Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License (OGL) revisions, which caused a huge community backlash over the past week.
Details of planned revisions for an OGL 1.1 were leaked by Gizmodo, and Wizards of the Coast was immediately faced with an orchestrated pushback by fans and prominent community members over rule changes which would, among other things, require anyone making money through the use of D&D elements to report earnings to the company.
The original OGL, which was to be rendered "unauthorised" after the release of 1.1 according to Gizmodo's report, granted non-Wizards of the Coast publishers relative free rein over the use and sale of content which utilised D&D's existing elements.
In response to the ensuing fallout, Wizards of the Coast delayed the publication of OGL 1.1 as it sought to rework major elements based on community feedback. These changes would remove the leaked royalty structure and license back provisions "that some people were afraid was a means for us to steal work", and include assurances "you will own the content you create". They would also explicitly only apply to TTRPGs (and not restrict the likes of livestreams and cosplay), and not impact content released under the original OGL.
Following that initial statement, Wizards of the Coast has now released an new post making further promises to the community. "These past days and weeks have been incredibly tough for everyone," executive producer Kyle Brink wrote on the D&D blog. "As players, fans, and stewards of the game, we can’t – and we won’t – let things continue like this."
"First, though," he continued, "let me start with an apology. We are sorry. We got it wrong. Our language and requirements in the draft OGL were disruptive to creators and not in support of our core goals of protecting and cultivating an inclusive play environment and limiting the OGL to TTRPGs. Then we compounded things by being silent for too long. We hurt fans and creators, when more frequent and clear communications could have prevented so much of this."
Brink said Wizards of the Coast will now continue forward in a "better way", being more "open and transparent" with its community of creators: "We'll listen to you, and then we will share with you what we've heard, much like we do in our Unearthed Arcana and One D&D playtests. This will be a robust conversation before we release any future version of the OGL."
To that end, Wizards of the Coast has now shared new proposed OGL documentation for review and feedback. Anyone that views the document can fill out a quick survey featuring specific questions about the revisions as well as open form fields for additional feedback.
Brink noted the survey would remain open for "at least two weeks" and that advance notice will be given before it closes. After that, the company will "compile, analyse, react to" findings, which will then be shared with the community.
"We are committed to giving creators both input into, and room to prepare for, any update to the OGL," Brink wrote, before highlighting a "ton of stuff" that won't be affected OGL updates:
"You will hear again from us on or before Friday as described above," Brink's post concluded, "and we look forward to the conversation."