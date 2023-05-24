If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Will Smith to star in forthcoming mobile RPG Undawn

He's started making trouble in our neighbourhood.

Movie star Will Smith will be the face of forthcoming mobile survival RPG Undawn.

Smith will play Trey Jones, a legendary survivor (eerily similar to his role in the film I Am Legend), who acts as a guide to help survivors navigate the world four years after a global disaster.

You can see the star's reveal in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Undawn: Will Smith Trailer

The game will be free-to-play and available on iOS and Android devices globally from 15th June.

Players will join the Raven Squad, one of many factions in the game's world with their own rules of survival. A wide variety of weapons will be used to protect homes and allies, including tactical gear like drones, turrets, decoy bombs, and more.

The open world itself will be expansive and diverse: the press release promises plains, mines, deserts, swamps, and abandoned cities, each with distinct ecosystems and dangers. Weather will also impact gameplay through rain, heat, snow and storms.

The game has been developed by Lightspeed Studios (PUBG Mobile) and published by the Tencent-launched Level Infinite.

Undawn is available to pre-register now, with access to special in-game rewards.

Comments
