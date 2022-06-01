Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a cRPG from the developer of Pathfinder

Pathfinder developer Owlcat Games is making Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, a classic role-playing game set in Games Workshop's grimdark science-fiction universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader fuses classic role-playing with turn-based combat, and is due out on PC and consoles at an unspecified time.

The debut trailer, which offers a decent look at the game (and teases some interesting enemies and locations), is below:

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader debut trailer.

As you'd expect, you play the role of a Rogue Trader, "a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers, that reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself."

You have a huge voidship and bucketloads of personnel to help expand the borders of the Imperium out into the Koronus Expanse, an unexplored region on the far frontiers of the Imperium's territory. According to the official blurb, your decisions will impact star systems, changing the in-game world and the characters inside it.

As a cRPG, Rogue Trader offers many companions, including a Space Marine, an Aeldari Ranger and a Sister of Battle.

Rogue Trader is of course the name of the first edition of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop, released in the late '80s. The Rogue Trader subtitle was eventually ditched.