Vampire Survivors getting four-player couch co-op in free August update

But still no vampires.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

Vampire Survivors, developer Poncle's conspicuously vampire-free minimalist survival RPG, is getting four-player couch co-op in a free update for Xbox, PC, and Switch on 17th August.

When couch co-op makes it Vampire Survivors debut, up to four players will be able to squish comfortably against each other on the same settee (or other easily accessible mutal bottom support) in order to play the whole game togeher, including all updates and DLC.

Poncle notes it'll also be possible to switch seamlessly from single- to co-op play and back between stages, and that achievements will be unlockable when playing with friends.

Vampire Survivors' couch co-op trailer.

A quick peer through the FAQ accompanying today's announcement reveals a few additional details. All co-op players will, for instance, always be visible on the same screen (there's no split-screen support), and they'll all share the "level up" bar, levelling up in turn. Furthermore, there'll be "a few" ways for players to sabotage their comrades if they're that way inclined.

Also, while online co-op isn't officially supported, Poncle notes it'll still be possible for PC players to achieve similar results online via the likes of Steam Remote Play Together.

PC players can put Vampire Survivors' new co-op mode through its paces via Steam's new-engine branch "some time before" its official release on 17th August. And if that date seems familiar, it might be because, as announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Vampire Survivors' Switch version arrives on the same day.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch