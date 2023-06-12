If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vampire Survivors gets chaotic free update across Steam, Xbox and mobile

Bone to pick.

A free and extensive update for Vampire Survivors is available today. Developer Poncle shared this news during the PC Gaming Show last night, revealing update 1.5 will introduce players to a new stage known as Astral Stair.

The team has dubbed this stage as "chaotic", and I can understand why. This level will see players coming face to face with "seemingly endless corridors, flying paintings" and, my personal favourite, "a gameshow-like spinning wheel that triggers random events".

There is also a new pick up known as GoldFinger, and if you didn't read that and immediately start singing Shirley Bassey then, I am sorry, but I am not sure we can remain friends. You can see how it all looks in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Chaos is a ladder.

Here are the full features for Vampire Survivors' 1.5 update:

  • Six New Achievements

  • New Stage: Astral Stair

Seemingly endless corridors, flying paintings and a gameshow-like spinning wheel that triggers random events - on the new stage Astral Stair the players face overwhelming chaos and a few surprises.

  • New Character and Weapons Evolutions

Morph character Yatta Cavallo into their new form! This will also evolve their ability Cherry Bomb into a new attack.

  • New Relic: Trisection

A new game mode option called "Randomize Minute Events". It adds a spinning wheel to the corner of the screen that starts special events every minute and decides what enemy waves and other misfortunes your hero encounters next. Good luck, you will need it!

Reminder: On PC there is a Twitch mode that lets viewers vote on the next event and ensure their favourite streamers have a great time... or turn things into complete chaos. We're not judging. (In Twitch mode Trisection can not be used as it basically does the same thing).

  • New Relic: Chaos Rosalia

Allows the character Yatta Cavallo to morph into a new form when reaching level 80.

  • New Relic: Map of Astral Stair

A map of the new stage.

  • New Pickup: GoldFinger

Do you have what it takes to earn a Golden, Devil or even Cosmic finger rank? This pickup starts a special event that makes your character powerful and invincible for a set amount of time. The more enemies you defeat during GoldFinger time, the better your score and prize.

2022 best games Vampire Survivors - you launch a wave of blue fire against pixellated enemies from the centre of a green-coloured screen

Earlier this year it was announced that Vampire Survivors had not only gone and scooped itself up the BAFTA for Best Game, but it is also getting its own animated TV series.

I wonder what will be necks for this breakout hit that our Donlan described as "near-endless RPG popcorn".

