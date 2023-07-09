Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

"Ultrafast roguelite" Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is out next month

Master "violent precision platforming that will leave you dead and wanting more".

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

"Ultrafast roguelite" Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun will launch on PC via Steam on 2nd August 2023.

To celebrate, publisher Marvelous Europe has released a playable demo that can be downloaded on Steam from now until 17th July.

Check out the frenetic action yourself in the teaser below:

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun | Release Date Announcement.

Set "at the heart of a cataclysmic event in Edo Japan", Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is inspired by Japanese folklore and requires you to master "violent precision platforming in this fusion of extreme speed and one-button controls that will leave you dead and wanting more".

"Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is a killer fusion of brutal challenge and elegant simplicity, combining extreme speed with a unique control scheme," Marvelous explains.

"In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse."

