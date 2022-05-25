Twitch could soon add clips of bad behaviour to streamer bans

Twitch could soon be changing its policy on offering specific reasons when a streamer is banned.

Currently, if a streamer is suspended or banned, they receive a notification that explains which rule has been broken but without further detail.

That leaves some streamers unaware of what behaviour broke the rules, or they can feign ignorance.

However, that may soon be about to change.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Twitch's VP of trust and safety Angela Hession said that clips of infractions are likely on the way.

"Safety is a journey, and this is a number-one ask from our community. So we're looking at how we can attach more details for people to understand - like the video itself. That's something we're definitely working on," Hession said.

"Specifics and clarity" will follow once Twitch has decided how this change will be rolled out.

Until then, Hession pointed to Twitch's recent appeals portal as a positive step in streamlining how creators can object to suspensions and bans.

Global VP of safety ops Rob Lewington noted this portal has validated Twitch's approach to moderation and that the success rate of correct decisions is over 99 percent.

"When we look at the [appeals portal] data, it turns out that less than one percent is actually quite a lot less than one percent," Lewington said.

Hession also believes Twitch's off-service policy is aiding streamer safety across social media, particularly Twitter.

"I really don't know what's going to happen on Twitter. There's still so much to be decided," she said. "What I will say is that safety is a priority [for us]. If you look at our off-services policy, it's very much making sure that no physical harm happens to our community here on Twitch. I would say our off-services policy is broader than just one platform. It's multiple platforms, and our intention is to make sure that we are constantly ensuring that our community feels safe."

Safety remains a key concern for Twitch streamers, particularly those from marginalised communities. Hate raids still continue on the platform, despite launching new security tools last year.

Last year the company was also accused of prioritising profit over safety and security, following a major data breach.