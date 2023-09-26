If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 coming to Steam after three years Epic exclusivity

And it's arriving next week.

A screenshot from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 showing a skater performing an ollie high above a half-pipe, as glimpsed through the opening of a full-pipe in the foreground.
Image credit: Activision Blizzard
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Three years after making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to Steam, with its release date set for 3rd October.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - which originally launched for PS4, Xbox One, and Epic back in September 2020 - combines remakes of developer Neversoft's much-loved skating games into a single, critically acclaimed package. The end result was an experience that thoroughly reinvigorated the two-decade old classics, with Digital Foundry's John Linneman even going as far as to call Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 "one of the best games of the generation".

In the three years since its record-breaking release, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 has made the jump to Switch, and developer Vicarious Visions (the esteemed studio responsible for the superb remakes) was merged into Blizzard - a move that sadly meant a planned Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 ultimately never saw the light of day.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman had a lot of nice things to say about Pro Skater 1 + 2 back in 2020.

But for anyone who's been patiently awaiting Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2's launch on Steam in all that time, your day is nearly here; Activision announced the game's 3rd October release on Valve's platform in a message shared on social media earlier today.

And while its arrival might be three years late, Activision is seemingly still hoping to squeeze a few extra pennies out of Pro Skater 1 + 2's storefront transition if it can; the publisher has listed a Digital Deluxe Edition - containing the base game, The Ripper skater, plus "unique retro outfits" and create-a-skater boards - for purchase when the game comes to Steam next week.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch