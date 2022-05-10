Tickets are now on sale for this year's EGX London

EGX is coming back to London later this year, and tickets are now on sale for the four day event that's taking over the ExCeL centre later this year (ExCeL? Cripes, I thought games were bad enough for nonsensical capitalisation).

It's taking place from 22-25 September, with showcases of playable games, the return of The Leftfield Collection - always a favourite - and a Tabletop Zone, Developer Panels and plenty more besides.

There'll also be plenty of opportunities to come and say hello, or at the very least take me on in a game of Arms on the showfloor, as we'll be in attendance for much of the show.

Tickets are now on sale from the EGX website - and it's worth noting Virgin Media and O2 customers can get 50 per cent off Early Entry tickets through priority booking.