This Horizon gaming PC from CCL with an RTX 4060 is just £800

Getting a ready-made gaming PC can sometimes be the sensible way to go, especially with the prices of modern GPUs these days.

CCL have made custom PCs and sold parts for years, and this Horizon gaming PC with an RTX 4060 is available for just £799.99. That's a great deal for a PC with a relatively new yet powerful graphics card. The other comfort you get when purchasing from a place like CCL is the inclusion of a three year warranty, a rarity in tech these days.

The brain of the PC is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, a powerful APU that can play some games on its own. But paired with the Nvidia RTX 4060 and you've got a machine that can easily play the latest games at challenging settings.

There's a 512GB Gen 4 NVMe SSD and dual channel 16GB of memory here too, so multitasking and installing games and apps shouldn't be an issue. The PC has been fitted with fast, dual-band wi-fi from TP Link, and the power supply is a reliable 550W unit from MSI.

Check out our tech expert pals over at Rock Paper Shotgun for more of the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals if you need a monitor, keyboard or mouse to go with your new PC.