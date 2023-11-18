This Dell G3223D gaming monitor is down to £289 thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal

It's already Amazon Black Friday Week so you won't have to wait until Black Friday itself to scoop up some great gaming and tech deals.

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming monitor then you can make a great saving on this Dell G3223D gaming monitor, which has its price reduced from £409.99 to £289, saving you £120.99.

This 2K HDR monitor which uses a USB-C DisplayPort is great if you're looking to upgrade and enhance your PC gaming experience. Not only can you have faster frame rates with the IPS panel's 165Hz refresh rate but it's also compatible with AMD FreeSync PremiumPro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, allowing for smoother performance without screen tearing.

There are also optional unique overlays, including Night vision, Clear vision, Chroma vision, Bino Vision and Crosshair, which you can enable to provide an intuitive in-game advantag. It also includes two HDMI ports and two USB ports, so you've got options for connecting with other devices to personalise your gaming setup.

