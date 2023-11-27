This Corsair HS80 RGB wireless gaming headset is only £109 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and along with it comes a slew of gaming deals you may have missed and others that are entirely new.

A deal we've picked up on today is this Corsair HS80 RGB wireless gaming headset, available with a decent 32 per cent discount from Amazon that brings them down to £109.

The US has a similar saving on the HS80 RGB headset, knocking off 37 per cent and bringing it down to $94.99.

Having a great pair of headphones is essential for gaming, particularly when playing competitive titles, but they can also serve a purpose outside of that with strong audio quality for listening to music and a solid microphone to strengthen in-game callouts with crystal-clear comms.

