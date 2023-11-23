This 1080p IPS monitor from HP is just £65 in an early Black Friday deal

There are a range of monitors discounted for Black Friday, but if you're after something that's more budget-oriented and no-frills without hindering quality, we have a great deal for you.

HP currently have this 21.5-inch full HD IPS monitor for just £65 right now. That's an amazing price for a new, quality display from a trusted manufacturer. And if you're after something a little bigger, the 24-inch version of this monitor available for just £75.

Getting a full HD IPS display at these prices brand new is not common, making this deal quite a steal. But both of these monitors also support AMD FreeSync thanks to their 75Hz refresh rates, so even if you're paying a bit more, you might find yourself limited to 60Hz. So having extra headroom for more frames during multiplayer games makes this an interesting budget buy.

There's also great connectivity here with DisplayPort, HDMI and the vintage-but-present VGA, so you won't have an issue connecting multiple devices here.

If you're after any other products to upgrade your gaming and work setup, check out our Black Friday deals guide where we're collecting the best deals we've found so far.