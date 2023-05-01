If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase happening in June

With VR announcements, first looks, and more.

Matt Wales avatar
Matt Wales
Published on

Meta is gearing up for another VR-focused Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, this time promising over 40 minutes of announcements, first looks, and updates on 1st June.

The main event gets underway at 6pm in the UK/10am PT on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and, inevitably, Horizon Worlds, but Meta is also holding a pre-show starting 15 minutes earlier that, it says, will feature "game updates and debut trailers".

Once the pre-amble is out the way, Oculus Studios executive producer Ruth Bram will take the stage to present Meta Quest's big announcements, and that'll be followed by a post-show developer roundtable, promising a "deep-dive conversation around some upcoming games".

There's no hint as to what Meta Quest might be readying to talk about, but with Meta Quest 3 currently expected to arrive sometime in September or October this year, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it could be an interesting show.

Today's announcement does, unfortunately, come amid massive layoffs at Meta, with the company currently looking to cut 10,000 jobs throughout 2023 in addition to the 11,000 job losses it announced last year. Its most recent round of layoffs were reported to have heavily impacted Lone Echo developer Ready at Dawn - one employee claimed a third of the studio had lost their jobs - as well Onward developer Downpour Interactive, acquired by Meta in 2021.

