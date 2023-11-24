The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max wireless gaming headset is just £104 this Black Friday

With Black Friday in full swing, it's not only the best time to save on the latest must-have items but also to make savings on an excellent range of products that have come down in price over time.

The arrival of Turtle Beach's new flagship Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset this year has meant that the company's first true multiplatform gaming headset, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is much more affordable, and a real bargain as it means if you own multiple consoles and devices, you only need the one headset.

While the Stealth Pro received a £50 discount ahead of Black Friday, the Stealth 700 Gen is less than half the price, at just £104 from Amazon.

UK

US

Despite being marketed as being designed for Xbox, the Stealth Gen 2 Max actually works on any console as with the simple switch, its USB dongle can change from the standard 2.4GHz wireless signal to Microsoft's own proprietary Xbox Wireless signal. It also supports Blue tooth and you can even have both sources coming through at the same time.

This headset's design otherwise doesn't differ substantially from its predecessor the Stealth 700 Gen 2. While you don't have swappable batteries like the newer Stealth Pro, the 40-hour battery life should mean charging isn't a hassle, though you can get back 8 hours of battery life after just charging for 15 minutes.

If you want to keep track of more great deals this Black Friday, check out our deals guide as we'll be updating it with all the best offers in gaming and tech, so make sure you don't miss out.