The Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart Black Friday bundle is just £270 at ShopTo via eBay

Just when we thought we had the best Nintendo Switch OLED deal ahead of Black Friday, an even better one has landed.

This is for Nintendo's Switch Black Friday bundle, which has traditionally included the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe except this year it's with the OLED model with neon-coloured Joy-Cons, which has been on sale officially for £309.99, though we've seen some retailers going lower. ShopTo has now come out with the best price, with the bundle on sale for just £269.85 via its eBay store.

That's the best price we've seen for any Switch OLED full stop. It's even better than the excellent deal we shared from Amazon earlier today, which was just a standalone console.

This bundle of course comes with the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe but also a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, giving you access to online gaming as well as a large selection of classic NES and SNES games. Note that this is just the standard membership and not the expansion pack so you won't have access to the new courses from the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass.

