The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered leaks show skins, gameplay

Ahead of Friday release.

The Last of Us Part 2 screenshot showing Ellie in Jackson. There are fairy lights strung up behind her
Image credit: Naughty Dog
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Several upcoming additions to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered have leaked.

As is becoming the norm these days, this is your heads up to mute keywords and such on social media, if you want to keep as much of this spruced-up native PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 a surprise as possible.

While the story of The Last of Us Part 2 is already widely known, given it initally released in 2020, several videos making their way around the internet currently include content not in the original, such as the Lost Levels (with potential spoilers), new skins and No Return gameplay.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode Explained: TLOU2 No Return Gameplay PS5. Watch on YouTube

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release this Friday, 19th January. To accompany this release, Naughty Dog is also debuting an official making-of documentary known as Grounded 2. This will be free to watch on YouTube.

The game will also include new trophies for No Return, with developer Naughty Dog confirming all The Last of Us Part 2 trophies earned on PS4 will transfer over to the remastered version on release.

If you want to know more about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return, our Aoife has already been hands on with this mode. You can hear her thoughts on it all in the video above.

Elsewhere in The Last of Us news, Naughty Dog and HBO made a string of casting announcements for the show's second season last week, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina.

