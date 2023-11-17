The fantastic Logitech G502 Hero mouse is now better than half price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

If you're out to upgrade any of your gaming accessories this Black Friday season, now will be the time to get the best discounts available on all things tech.

Logitech make some of the best accessories around, and this G502 Hero wired gaming mouse is currently two thirds off, available for just £26.90 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. It's also half price for our American readers at Amazon US, where it's available for just $39.99.

The G502 has a sensitive 25,600 DPI sensor, RGB lighting, adjustable weights, programmable buttons and Logitech's well-known quality build. This is one of the best gaming mice you can buy, especially at such a low price point.

