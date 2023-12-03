The Fallout TV show trailer is here, and it looks good – really, really good

Amazon has dropped a new meaty teaser to get us in the mood for the upcoming Fallout TV show.

From the creators of Westworld, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Chris Parnell, Lost's Michael Emerson, and Walton Goggins, Fallout is set to arrive on Prime Video on 12th April 12, 2024. And the teaser has got a lot of us very excited, not least because Dogmeat is now all but confirmed.

You can check out the full two-and-a-half-minutes-long video below:

Fallout - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video.

"Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have," explains Amazon's official blurb.

"200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

Bethesda's Todd Howard, who is an executive producer on the series, said the showrunners had "a lot of conversations over the style of humour, the level of violence, the style of violence" that would be included in the show.

"Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and post apocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink.... I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show," he said.