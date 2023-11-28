Fallout show images give Ghoul-ish look at upcoming series

Ghoul Blimey! A new set of images have been released for Amazon Prime's Fallout series.

The images, which were shared by Vanity Fair, give us a closer look at characters such as Ella Purnell's Lucy, as well as soldiers from The Brotherhood of Steel in their Power Armour Suits and Aaron Moten as Maximus.

Maximus is the new squire for a Power Suit knight who has been dispatched on behalf of The Brotherhood of Steel. Curious.

Let's Play Fallout: New Vegas - Late to the Party.

In addition to sharing these photos, which also include a behind the scenes snap, Vanity Fair sat down to chat with Fallout's showrunners. Here, Jonathan 'Jonah' Nolan, who is overseeing the project with his wife Lisa Joy, shared more details about the upcoming series' plot.

Purnell's Lucy is described as "nice" but "naive", and her life essentially gets turned around when she is made to leave the safety of the vault she has spent her entire life in to venture above. Here she discovers the 'rougher' side to the world. She comes across "abominations" and meets those who were not lucky - or wealthy - enough to take refuge in Fallout's subterranean vaults. This will include Walton Goggins' Ghoul.

Image credit: Amazon

"The games are about the culture of division and haves and have-nots that, unfortunately, have only gotten more and more acute in this country and around the world over the last decades," Nolan told the publication. "We get to talk about that in a wonderful, speculative-fiction way... I think we're all looking at the world and going, 'God, things seem to be heading in a very, very frightening direction.'"

The showrunner continued: "Lucy is charming and plucky and strong... and then you see she's confronted with the reality of, hey, maybe the supposedly virtuous things you grew up with are not necessarily that virtuous. If they are virtuous, they're couched in a circumstantial virtuousness. It's a luxury virtue. You have your point of view because you never ran out of food, right? You guys were able to share everything - because you had enough to share."

The series will follow her character and "her collision with the hard reality of other people's experiences and what happened to the people who, frankly, were left behind, left to die," Nolan said.

Image credit: Amazon

It isn't going to be all misery, though. Oh no, sir! The Fallout team has also promised humour throughout the show's run.

Bethesda's Todd Howard, who is an executive producer on the series, said the showrunners had "a lot of conversations over the style of humour, the level of violence, the style of violence" that would be included in the show.

"Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and post apocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink.... I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show," he shared.

Also, for fans of the original video game series, Howard stated everything that happens in the show is canon.

"That's what's great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion," he said, while admitting he was a tad envious of some of the show's interpretations and additions. "I sort of looked at it like, 'Ah, why didn't we do that,'" he said.

Image credit: Amazon

Fallout is set to make its debut on 12th April 2024. How do you think it is looking so far?