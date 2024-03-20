The Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB SSD is 15% off in Amazon's Spring sale

The Amazon Spring Sale, called Spring Deal Days in the UK, is up and running until the 25th March, with lots of big discounts on some of the best gaming tech available.

This is a great time to grab a new gaming SSD, as some of the top PCIe 4.0 drives have been discounted after months of prices going up.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD had been going up to £170 in 2024, but has now been discounted back down to £126 in the UK which is the lowest it's been all year:

The MP600 Pro LPX has sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and 6,800MB/s respectively, putting it in the same performance range as the best SSDs for gaming you can get right now.

The MP600 pro is also one of the best SSDs for the PS5 you can get to upgrade the console's internal storage, thanks to the pre-installed low-profile heatsink to keep it cool and meet Sony's requirements.

Whether you're using it in a PS5 or PC, you'll be getting 2TB of storage and a noticeable improvement in loading times and file transfers compared to older drives. SSD prices haven't stopped going up so far this year, so it's a great time to grab one for less.

