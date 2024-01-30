The compact 2TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD is down to £155 at Amazon

There are a good amount of small form-factor SSDs around now to give your Steam Deck or ROG Ally handheld console a storage boost without compromsing on speed, and we're also getting mini SSDs with larger storage capacities too.

One such SSD is the 2TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini, which gives you a big chunk of storage for your games and has really impressive performance to boot. While standard M.2 SSDs are being discounted less and less, the MP600 Core Mini has been discounted a couple of times so far this year, and is now down to its lowest price of £155 at Amazon:

If you'd rather go elsewhere than Amazon, you can also snag the MP600 Core Mini for this price at Scan Computers with free delivery.

So far this is the cheapest 2TB mini SSD we've seen, and it actually uses 3D QLC NAND instead of TLC, and offers slightly quicker speeds of up to 5000MB/s reads and 3800MB/s writes, compared to its 1TB sibling which is already one of the best SSDs for the Steam Deck you can get.

Those sequential speeds are much higher than you'd get on a microSD card, and you pair them with random speeds of up to 850K IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes which will give you better load times to get you into games faster.

It's worth noting that the Steam Deck currently only makes use of the PCIe Gen 3 architecture, whereas the ROG Ally can make use of the full Gen 4 performance, but installing a new SSD with faster speeds will make a difference no matter what console you use.

