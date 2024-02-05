The best mobile gaming controller is on sale at Amazon right now
Grab 15% off the excellent GameSir G8 Galileo for Android and iPhone 15.
The best mobile gaming controller for iOS and Android is back down to its cheapest price.
The GameSir G8 Galileo, which was released in November 2023, originally RRP'd for £79.99 but you can currently grab one for £67.99 from the GameSir Official Store via Amazon- a handy £12 saving and now £32 cheaper than its £99.99 competitor: the BackBone One.
Digital Foundry's Will Judd tested the G8 Galileo with a Google Pixel 6 and concluded the controller has 'long-lasting and precise Hall Effect sticks and triggers' alongide a 'comfortable design'. He also said: "the G8 Galileo represents a viable alternative to dedicated PC handhelds like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally".
GameSir were kind enough to provide me with a sample product as well. Since Digital Foundry tested it with an Android phone, I decided to try it with an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The G8 Galileo is only compatible with the iPhone 15 series because of the phones' USB-C port and it does not support previous iPhone models' Lightning ports.
For iPhone 15 users, there is currently no GameSir app or G-touch support, however, I still had a fantastic experiences using the G8 Gallileo with my iPhone. It's easy to connect the Pro Max 15 to the controller, and the simple switch to the 'PlayStation/iOS' mode by pressing a couple of buttons down means you'll be ready to use it in no time.
To get a real feel for the controller, I played a bunch of titles available on Xbox Cloud Gaming and Apple Arcade including Deathloop, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team and more. I have also previously tested the G8 Galileo with native mobile games such as Diablo Immortals and Asphalt 9 on an Honor Android phone.
As Will previously pointed out, the G8 Galileo is fairly chunky, but in my opinion it's also pretty lightweight compared to holding or lugging around a Steam Deck. It fits comfortably in my hands and I could easily enjoy a long gaming session with it.
Since the controller pulls power from your phone battery, the USB-C charging port is a nice addition to this controller. You can also connect your wired headphones thanks to its 3.5mm headphone port- ideal for when you're gaming whilst commuting or in bed at night.
The buttons, analog sticks and triggers all worked and felt great during use. The only time I needed to tap the screen was on my homescreen and during my play of Disney Dreamlight Valley because the right trigger wouldn't keep the equipment screen open for some reason. I had no issues aside from that though and it might not have even been a controller-related issue.
All in all, the G8 Galileo is an excellent choice if you want a durable and reliable mobile gaming controller. There's even more reason to buy one when it's enjoying a 15 per cent discount too! I also recommened grabbing one if you want to play more mobile games in comfort, and if you want to stream bigger titles on Game Pass and/or PS Remote Play in a portable format.