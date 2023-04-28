If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tell us your favourite Star Wars gaming memory, and win Jedi: Survivor on PS5

Force it.

Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
We have a PlayStation 5 copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor up for grabs - the game Chris just reviewed that's out this week - and we thought we'd do something nice and give it away to one of you. Yes, that means any of you reading the site, Eurogamer supporter or otherwise.

But because there's only one code, and because there are a lot of you, we had to be creative about how to choose who gets it. So we've decided to do a competition.

The competition is simple: we'd like to hear your favourite Star Wars gaming memory, and the one we like the most will win the code.

Watch on YouTube
Here's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's final trailer to show it in action.

What could your Star Wars memory look like? Well, it's any moment you've had with the franchise in video game form. Maybe you played Fallen Order, the game preceding Survivor, and it's a big sotry moment from that. Or maybe it's a moment from the Battlefront games, while playing with friends.

Or perhaps your Star Wars memories go back further to the Knights of the Old Republic games, or the Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight games before them. Or even further back than that.

Whichever game it is, and whatever the reason, entertain us and that code could be yours. It is, really, a bit of fun.

Entries will be comments written below, and we'll decide upon a winner after the weekend!

Good luck and may the Force be with you.

Eurogamer.net Merch