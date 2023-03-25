If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

"Surrealistic platformer" After Us wants you to salvage the souls of extinct animals

Explore a world "decimated by human impact" in May.

Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on
Piccolo Studios

Piccolo Studios' "surrealistic platformer", After Us, will launch on 23rd May, 2023 for PC and current-gen consoles.

The emotional adventure game sees you play the Spirit of Life, Gaia, as you move through "stunning environments" to salvage the souls of extinct animals, reviving them to learn their fates.

Check out an all-new walkthrough trailer below:

After Us - Gameplay Walkthrough Video

As well as Gaia's goal to rescue each of the animals' souls and bring them back to Mother's Ark, you'll get to explore a "vast, surrealistic world" and play a "story of contrasts" as you look at a world "decimated by human impact".

"Explore the corners of a surrealistic post-human world to give life on Earth a second chance in this touching story about sacrifice and hope Play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and navigate stunning platforming environments in an abstract world to salvage the souls of extinct animals," teases the game's description.

"Revive these creatures after learning their final fate: the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, the last deer hunted down, and more, while you survive encounters with dangerous, oil-covered Devourers that roam the wasteland in search of remaining life. In this emotional journey from the creators of the critically acclaimed Arise: A Simple Story, you alone can restore life to the planet."

Vikki Blake
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
