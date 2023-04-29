If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 pros who try to play the beta outside the "designated period" may be banned

"This is a violation of the ToS and can be seen as a violation of our code of conduct."

Street Fighter 6
Capcom
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Capcom has warned that players who "access" Street Fighter 6 "outside of the [beta] designated period" may be banned from competitive play.

In a statement posted to the developer's social media channels, Capcom said that any such access outside of sanctioned beta periods would be deemed a "violation of the Capcom Pro Tour code of conduct".

"It has come to our attention that some users have been accessing the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test (CBT) software and playing the game outside of the designated period," the statement begins.

Watch on YouTube
Street Fighter 6 - Year 1 Character Reveal Trailer

"This is a violation of the CBT Terms of Service and can be seen as a violation of the Capcom Pro Tour code of conduct.

"For the avoidance of doubt, from this point forward, any player who is shown with clear evidence to be accessing the CBT in an unauthorised way may be deemed ineligible for the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fight League seasons," the statement continues.

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in helping maintain the fairness and competitive integrity of our competitions."

The developer stopped short of confirming what, exactly, that "clear evidence" would entail, but is unambigious in its insistence that any further "unauthorised" access will result in sanctions to ensure no Street Fighter 6 pros have extra time to practice.

Capcom recently announced the first four DLC characters coming to Street Fighter 6, and dropped a new demo on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Four playable characters are set for Street Fighter 6's first year. They are Rashid (summer 2023), A.K.I. (autumn - 2023), Akuma (spring 2024), and Ed (winter 2024). The fighter is set to release on 2nd June.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch