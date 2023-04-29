Street Fighter 6 pros who try to play the beta outside the "designated period" may be banned

Capcom has warned that players who "access" Street Fighter 6 "outside of the [beta] designated period" may be banned from competitive play.

In a statement posted to the developer's social media channels, Capcom said that any such access outside of sanctioned beta periods would be deemed a "violation of the Capcom Pro Tour code of conduct".

"It has come to our attention that some users have been accessing the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test (CBT) software and playing the game outside of the designated period," the statement begins.

Watch on YouTube Street Fighter 6 - Year 1 Character Reveal Trailer

"This is a violation of the CBT Terms of Service and can be seen as a violation of the Capcom Pro Tour code of conduct.

"For the avoidance of doubt, from this point forward, any player who is shown with clear evidence to be accessing the CBT in an unauthorised way may be deemed ineligible for the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fight League seasons," the statement continues.

pic.twitter.com/t4aQmwMhLY — Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) April 28, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in helping maintain the fairness and competitive integrity of our competitions."

The developer stopped short of confirming what, exactly, that "clear evidence" would entail, but is unambigious in its insistence that any further "unauthorised" access will result in sanctions to ensure no Street Fighter 6 pros have extra time to practice.

Capcom recently announced the first four DLC characters coming to Street Fighter 6, and dropped a new demo on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Four playable characters are set for Street Fighter 6's first year. They are Rashid (summer 2023), A.K.I. (autumn - 2023), Akuma (spring 2024), and Ed (winter 2024). The fighter is set to release on 2nd June.