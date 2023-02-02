If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam Big Picture's Steam-Deck-inspired UI overhaul finally gets its full release

After four months in open beta.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

After four months of open beta testing, Valve's long-promised overhaul for Steam's Big Picture mode is live for everyone, giving the ageing UI a welcome, Steam-Deck-inspired makeover.

Steam's Big Picture mode was first introduced all the way back in 2012, providing a fullscreen, controller-focused UI option specifically designed for use with TVs and controllers. Since then, revisions to Big Picture mode have been incremental at best, and Valve's recent major overhaul for Steam's desktop mode left Big Picture looking particularly long in the tooth.

Thankfully, in July 2021, Valve announced it would be replacing Big Picture's increasingly musty design with the far more modern UI created for its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, introducing an updated home screen providing easy access to recent games, universal search, a new controller configurator, and more.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

Nearly 18 months on from that announcement, Valve's overhauled Big Picture mode is finally out of open beta testing and available to everyone as part of Steam's latest client update.

As ever, the full list of changes, improvements, and fixes across Steam's latest update is extensive, and full patch notes can be found over on Valve's blog.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch