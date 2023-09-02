If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield includes a heartfelt tribute to one fan who didn't get to play

"I'm always with you, out there in the starfield."

photo mode picture of the shard landmark on earth
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Starfield includes a heartfelt tribute to – and from – a fan who died before the game was released.

Six months ago, Alex Hay posted on the Starfield subreddit to share his dismay that despite "following this project for years", he probably wouldn't live long enough to play Starfield following a lung cancer diagnosis at just 36 years of age.

Just a few weeks later, the thread was updated to confirm that Alex - who himself was an app developer - had indeed sadly died, but revealed that Hay had been a huge Bethesda fan and took great comfort playing games whilst under palliative care, calling his Xbox "a great form of escapism".

Bethesda's Tribute to Alex Hay
by u/HunterWorld in Starfield

Fast forward to 1st September, and a Starfield player has found a tribute to Hay within the game – Alex Hay's Note.

"To all my friends and fellow explorers," the note begins, intimating that it was written by Hay before his death. "I'm always with you, out there in the starfield.

"Love always, Alex Hay."

The Reddit post has received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from many players who have vowed to honour Hay by naming their ships after him.

For anyone else hoping to see Alex's message firsthand, you'll find it on the Eye.

Starfield may be Microsoft's big Xbox console exclusive for the year, but it's already off to an impressive start on Steam.

Players who purchased its pricey £85.99 premium edition have access ahead of its formal release on 6th September, and already, Starfield has reached a peak of 234,502 concurrent players. At the time of writing, it's the sixth most played game on the platform, behind only heavy hitters like CS:GO, Dota 2, and Baldur's Gate 3.

