Square Enix's long-delayed Just Cause: Mobile officially cancelled

Following end of regional early access.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Square Enix has cancelled development of its long-in-the-works Just Cause mobile game, which had been available in regional early access - but never fully launched - since November 2021.

Just Cause: Mobile was unveiled in December 2020, during The Game Awards, where it was billed as a free-to-play action shooter set in the Just Cause universe, featuring single-player, four-player co-op, and 30-person competitive multiplayer modes.

It was originally set to launch in 2021, and, did, eventually get a release in Singapore - albeit only as regional early access title - before the year was through. Since then, Just Cause: Mobile's early access has spread to a number of other countries but development has been repeatedly hit by delays, culminating in an indefinite delay toward the end of last year and, in February, the termination of all regional early access programmes.

Just Cause: Mobile was originally due to launch in 2021 but struggled with delays.Watch on YouTube

Given its troubled development, the news that Square is officially pulling the plug on its Just Cause: Mobile project - as confirmed by brand lead Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau over the weekend (thanks VGC) - probably isn't all that surprising.

"It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature," Grosbois-Favreau wrote, "especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us." Square also reiterated that all Blue Diamonds purchases made during regional early access were fully refunded when the programme terminated in February.

Following that announcement, Just Cause: Mobile has been removed from digital stores, and its Twitter account and website have been yanked off the face of the earth.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

