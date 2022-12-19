Square Enix wants £245 for its Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster 35th Anniversary Edition

Square Enix officially unveiled its Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 over the weekend.

This collection is set to release digitally in the spring, and consists of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, and Final Fantasy 6. Each game is said to boast "vivid 2D pixel graphics and the beautifully rearranged soundtrack".

Square Enix states each of these remasters, which can be bought as a one stop bundle with all six games or individually, will offer improved gameplay, a "modernised UI" and other accoutrements such as "a bestiary, illustration gallery and music player".

However, if you want to get your hands on the Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster 35th Anniversary Edition, I am sorry to say it won't come cheap. In fact, you will be looking at parting ways with £244.99.

This anniversary edition is currently available to pre order exclusively through the Square Enix Store, with limited stock available.

It includes a physical collection of all games for either PS4 or Nintendo Switch, along with the Anniversary Edition Goods Box. This package contains a vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music (see header image), an artbook showcasing character pixel art (with all artwork in this collection having been "supervised by the master of pixels, Kazuko Shibuya"), and eight stylised pixel art character figures. This all comes with a lenticular sleeve for the game package.

You can have a closer peek at this edition in the image below:

The Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster 35th Anniversary Edition.

If you aren't worried about all of the extra bells and whistles that come with this anniversary set, there is also the option to purchase a standard physical edition of the games for a more modest £64.99.

As with the anniversary edition, however, these physical copies are also Square Enix Store exclusives, with limited stock available.

"For those who haven't experienced these incredible games on PC and mobile, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series... [gives] fans a chance to relive some of the most beloved RPGs of all time in a way that perfectly captures the spirit of those original games," Square Enix states.

"But if anything, we're even more excited for new fans who'll get to experience them for the very first time."

Elsewhere in Final Fantasy news, we now have an official release date for FF16 - it's heading our way on 22nd June, 2023.