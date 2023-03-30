If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix 2D RPG Live A Live launches on PC, PlayStation next month

With a demo available now.

Live A Live key art

Live A Live, the 2022 remake for Square Enix's 2D pixel RPG released on Nintendo Switch, will launch on PlayStation consoles and PC next month, the publisher has announced.

The game is a collection of eight short stories set throughout different time periods and it captured Edwin in his review and Jessica in our Games of 2022 rundown.

Ahead of the game's release, a demo has gone live on PSN and Steam. The demo includes the opening sections of three stories: The Wild West, Twilight of Edo Japan and The Distant Future.

Live A Live PlayStation and Steam anouncement trailer.

Progress from the demo can be carried over to the full version of the game, so if you decide to give it a try and purchase it, you won't have to replay those sections.

Live A Live is set to release on 27th April on PS4, PS5 and Steam. Square Enix is also offering a 20 percent discount off the game to PS Players who pre-order before 27th April, and Steam users who buy the game before 11th May.

