Sony's InZone H3 headset has a new low price of just £50 for Prime members

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale started this morning, which is essentially a second Prime Day sale offering loads of discounts for Prime members to help get ahead of the Black Friday sales in November.

If you're looking for a gaming headset on a budget, the InZone H3 is the cheapest of Sony's impressive range of PC gaming headsets, and it's gotten even cheaper thanks to a discount for Prime members:

Despite a similar design aesthetic to the PS5, the Sony InZone headsets are made for PC gaming to help give gamers a competitive advantage at different price points. While the H3 is the lowest-priced, it still has the excellent spatial audio you find in all of the InZone headsets.

The InZone headsets are all very light-weight, with the H3 only weighing around 300 grams, and all have a soft and wide headband that sits nicely on the head and spreads the weight around so you won't get discomfort playing with it for long hours.

The main difference between the H3 and the more expensive H7 and H9 is the lack of wireless connectivity. The H3 has a standard 3.5mm jack attached to it, but it also comes with an analog to USB-A adapter that you can use to connect it to your PC if you wish.

The headset is best when used over USB and the InZone Hub PC software, which lets you customise a variety of sound and hardware settings, such as the virtual soundstage feature which can produce a more immersive sound. The H3 also has a retractable boom mic and is discord certified, and is overall very good for chatting with friends while playing.

Previously, the InZone H3 had been more expensive than other budget PC and PS5 headsets that offered similar sound quality and comfort, but now it's down to £50 it's another excellent choice if you're looking for a headset on a budget.

There are lots of other great gaming deals to be had in the Prime Big Deal Days sale right now, you can see some of the best PS5 deals here and more of the best gaming deals too. make sure you're following Jelly Deals over on Twitter, and following the Deals topic on Eurogamer so you can follow along with the best deals over the next two days.